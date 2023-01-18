School holidays are almost over, signalling the return to school for many and the first start of school for the 2023 kindergarten cohort.
Branxton Public School principal Mrs Joanne Ferguson said there are little things parents can do with their children now, to make starting kindergarten a whole lot easier.
The main thing is children need to be as independent of their families as possible.
"What we mean by that is being able to toilet themselves, to be able to go to the toilet, pull their pants down, pull them back up and wash their hands - that's number one," Mrs Ferguson said.
"The other thing that is really good for kindergarteners to know is how to actually open their own lunch box, and then to be able to open the packets, containers and glad wrap.
"Although there's always people around to help them, the more independent they can be, the better."
Mrs Ferguson's advice for making lunch time a breeze is for parents to pack their child's lunch or snack in their lunchbox over the last few weeks of the holidays.
Children can then learn how to open everything, to eat their sandwich or lunch first before their snack, and even to eat in a timely manner.
Mrs Ferguson said it's good practice if children can eat their lunch in 15 minutes, as if they take much longer it will cut into their play time.
"Being able to eat, not at record speed, but being able to sit, eat and get it done in a timely manner is a really big skill to have," she said.
For parents, Mrs Ferguson said it's important to make sure every item your child brings to school is labelled with their name.
"Jumpers, shirts, lunch boxes, library bags, everything that that child owns needs to be labeled," she said.
"You'd be surprised how many kids come to school with things that are not labeled, especially brand new jumpers."
Mrs Ferguson said she can't wait to see all her students again, and to welcome the new kindergarten cohort.
"One of the best parts of the year is seeing everyone's smiling faces when they come back fresh off holiday," she said.
For back to school dates, check your child's school website or Facebook page as they may differ between schools.
The Department of Education also has a handy resource hub for parents and carers here.
According to the department, things that can be done in January to make starting school easier include:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
