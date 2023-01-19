A new committee has been formed for the Bean Counters Ball and rumour has it they're bringing games, glitz and glamour.
The annual Bean Counters Ball is returning in May and the new committee have announced a Vegas theme for the 2023 event.
Founded back in 2011, the event is a joint initiative between local members of Chartered Accountants across Australia and New Zealand and CPA Australia, and has raised almost $250,000 for charities since its launch.
Committee Chairperson Gerhard Bierman from Terra Infrastructure said the committee are looking forward to holding the event again following an extremely successful return in 2022.
"We are already planning a bigger and better event in 2023, and we are hoping to raise more money for our chosen charities," he said.
Half of the funds raised at the annual Bean Counters Ball will go towards supporting Samaritans Student Accommodation in Newcastle, which provides a safe place for students to live while they are studying.
The remaining half of the funds will be donated to the Hunter TAFE Foundation, providing scholarships to support youth education in areas of business, accounting or finance.
"Each year at the Ball we hear from adolescents who have been supported by the charities, which continues to remind us of the opportunities the funding from the Ball provides each year," Mr Bierman said.
The 2023 Bean Counters Ball will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the NEX, Newcastle West, where guests will be treated to a night of Vegas-themed entertainment, gaming tables and lucky dips and raffles to raise money for the cause.
"We hope the event can raise more funds than ever before with the help of our generous guests and sponsors," Mr Bierman said.
Tickets can be purchased through the Bean Counters Ball website either individually or for a table of 10 and includes beer and wine, a three-course meal and entertainment.
For more information or to buy tickets, head to the Bean Counters Ball website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
