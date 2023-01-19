The Advertiser - Cessnock
A grant from the NSW Government will allow for a much needed restoration to the Branxton Memorial Hall

Updated January 19 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole (left) and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell (right) with two members of the Branxton RSL Sub Branch. Picture supplied.

Branxton community groups will be able to enjoy activities and events at the Branxton Memorial Hall for years to come, following a $40,000 grant.

