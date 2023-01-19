Branxton community groups will be able to enjoy activities and events at the Branxton Memorial Hall for years to come, following a $40,000 grant.
The grant from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will allow for works to stabilise the concrete piers of the town's treasured hall.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the hall has provided a location to support veterans and the wider Branxton community, including Greta, North Rothbury and Huntlee for nearly seven decades.
"This hall has been enjoyed by so many members of the Branxton community over the years, from RSL groups to Tai Chi exercise groups to sewing groups," he said.
The Branxton RSL Sub Branch have had their hands full leading the restoration to date, with 16 of the 100 piers now replaced.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the grant would fast-track work already underway by the RSL.
"Branxton RSL Sub Branch has a maintenance and upkeep plan of the hall and I appreciate the organisation's efforts to make an application for funding so this much needed project can be progressed," he said.
Sub Branch president Brian Furner OAM welcomed the NSW Government's support as a significant boost towards the RSL's upkeep plan for the hall.
"The work on the piers will provide the foundations for both the Memorial Hall and the future work that the Branxton RSL Sub Branch wants to do in supporting the veteran community and their families," Mr Furner said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
