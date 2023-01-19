Branxton pedestrians and motorists are set to benefit from upgraded street parking and an improved streetscape for Branxton town centre.
The $626,337 grant sourced from Round Nine of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Resources for Regions Fund will allow for much needed upgrades to the town of Branxton.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the funds will be used to upgrade the northern side of Branxton from Church Street to Anvil Creek Bridge to draw locals and visitors back into the area.
"Mining plays a very important role in the NSW economy, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, so it's absolutely critical we support the industry to future-proof communities like Branxton," Mr Toole said.
Mr Toole added, the project will position the historical Branxton town centre as the place to stop for visitors heading to the Hunter Valley.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said this project built on the $31 million rolled out under Round Nine of the Resources for Regions Fund across 21 projects in the Upper Hunter electorate alone.
"These funds will be used to improve pedestrian access by widening the footpath, installing new street furniture and formalising on-road parking, so everyone who visits the local businesses in town has an enjoyable experience," he said.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the upgrades to Branxton Town Centre will bring the main street back to the heart of the community and make it a more inviting and accessible space for pedestrians.
"We're dedicated to increasing connectivity in Branxton, creating a solid relationship between the main street and our side streets and promoting a sense of arrival for those visiting our town," Mayor Suvaal said.
For more information, visit the NSW Government's website.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.