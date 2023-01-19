The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Branxton community are set to benefit from upgraded street parking and streetscape to town centre

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
January 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Cessnock City Councillor Mitchell Hill, Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell at Branxton. Picture supplied.

Branxton pedestrians and motorists are set to benefit from upgraded street parking and an improved streetscape for Branxton town centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.