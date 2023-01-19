The Advertiser - Cessnock
From free concerts to scones, Cessnock seniors are in for a fun time at the 2023 Seniors Festival

By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 23 2023 - 9:18am, first published January 19 2023 - 12:22pm
TIME TO RECONNECT: Cessnock City Seniors Festival supporters are looking forward to the 2023 festival following a successful 2022 festival.

The Cessnock City Seniors Festival is back for 2023 and the program is jam packed with concerts, films, talks, workshops and open days.

