The Cessnock City Seniors Festival is back for 2023 and the program is jam packed with concerts, films, talks, workshops and open days.
Featuring a range of free events and activities across the LGA, the 2023 Cessnock City Seniors Festival will run from February 1 to February 12 and the theme for this year is 'Celebrate Together'.
This year's program provides an opportunity for seniors to come together and engage with the creative arts, local businesses, health and wellbeing practices, heritage and an array of special interest activities.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our seniors and bring together more than 25 community services and organisations.
"I urge all seniors in our community to take part in this year's Festival and discover the variety of offerings available," said Mayor Suvaal.
Mayor Suvaal added, it's an opportunity to try something new and make the most of the celebratory atmosphere.
Some of the festival highlights featured in this year's program include Celebrating the Joy of Music, a Wine Country Association Concert at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC), a Ukulele Dreaming mini concert, and It's All in Your Own Backyard hosted by the Hunter Valley Information Centre.
Northern Coalfields Community Care Association Community Transport will provide door-to-door transport to most events for a gold coin donation.
The program is available online on the Cessnock City Council website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
