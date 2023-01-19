Australian tenor and 2009 winner of Australia's Got Talent, Mark Vincent will stop by Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) for a singular show on Saturday, February 18, from 2pm to 4pm.
Mr Vincent is touring across the countryside with his performance of, 'A tribute to the Three Tenors.'
As a young boy, Mr Vincent recalls watching the three tenors in concert at Madison Square Garden in 1992 and said he knew then that he wanted to follow in the tenors' footsteps.
"I am truly honoured to be paying tribute to the greatest singers in the world, Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras," he said.
His show will cover a variety of different songs from Arias to classic ballads, as well as musical theatre numbers that the tenors performed throughout their careers.
The songs he has chosen to perform are songs that the audience will know and love.
To buy tickets, head to the mypacc website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
