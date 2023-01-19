It was a national first and a moving spectacle in the heart of wine country.
More than 100 winemakers, grape growers, tourism industry representatives and community members gathered on Thursday for the Hunter Valley's inaugural Vintage Smoking Ceremony, conducted by Uncle Warren, Elder of the Wonnarua People.
An Australian first, the Vintage Smoking Ceremony was held at Audrey Wilkinson Cellar Door at Pokolbin, where guests welcomed the opportunity to connect with each other and with the land.
This ancient method of cleansing bad energy, both physically and spiritually, uses smoldering native plants, such as eucalyptus or emu bush, to produce a smoke with antimicrobial effects that are passed on to the vines and soil.
Uncle Warren who led the ceremony and blessed the land said, this ceremony will help local wine producers and growers connect with the land by having mother nature and the spirits of Baiame and Kawal on their side.
"This protection will help provide the right amount of rain, the right amount of sun and everything from Mother Nature to provide a successful harvest of the vines upon this land," he said.
Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association President and Senior Winemaker at Brokenwood Wines, Stuart Hordern said this has been a challenging growing season for all and we are grateful to Uncle Warren for his time and positive energy ahead of our 2023 vintage.
"The Hunter Valley is Australia's oldest wine region and the birthplace of Australian wine so it's fitting we're the first wine region to do a Smoking Ceremony pre vintage," he said.
Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association hope the 2023 Vintage Smoking Ceremony has started an annual tradition within the wine and tourism industry.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
