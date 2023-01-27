Hunter based not-for-profit organisation Everymind has launched a free online program to help support anyone who has been affected by suicide.
Minds Together is a self-paced and interactive program that helps build the skills, knowledge and confidence to help family and friends supporting someone who has attempted suicide.
Family and friends play an important role in caring for the estimated 65,000 Australians who attempt suicide each year and care can be found in the form of emotional, financial or practical support.
Everymind Program Manager and Clinical Psychologist Dr Sally Fitzpatrick said, Australians in a caring position may be feeling overwhelmed, worried or unsure of what they should say to their family member or friend.
"These feelings may have increased during recent events like COVID-19, natural disasters, financial stress or the holiday period," she said.
Minds Together features practical tips from suicide prevention experts to help family and friends talk about suicide, respond to stigma and navigate complicated feelings.
Hunter woman Jessica Wilcox knows to well the role of being a supportive friend to people who have attempted suicide and said she believes it's essential to prioritise one's own self care.
"There is a time where you need to put yourself first, pausing for your own mental health so that it does not take a dive."
"The Minds Together program plays a crucial role in assisting family and friends who are caring for someone that have attempted suicide, with one major focus being on "you" as the supporter," she said.
Family and friends can take part in the research trial of the new online program by visiting the Minds Together website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
