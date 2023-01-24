Cessnock coach Harry Siejka backs AJ Murray for Newcastle Knights' spot

Cessnock coach Harry Siejka has backed the Goannas' 2022 player of the year AJ Murray's in his bid to earn a spot on the Newcastle Knights NSW Cup squad.
A playmaker who lined up at hooker or in the halves for the Goannas in his debut season with the club, Murray has been training at the Knights with 2023 Goannas' signings Chris Slater-Raptis, Matt Filipo and Lucas Thompson.
"If AJ goes the way he goes with us I don't think we will see him back, but I'm not too sure what the Knights have in front of him," Siejka said of Murray this week.
"AJ is a good talent and he is kid who if you tell him to do something he'll do it at 1000 miles an hour.
"His work ethic is one of the best I've seen. His attention to detail is really good. He probably wasn't coached at a high level which he will at the Knights. If he can pick it up quickly I think he'll stay there.
"I'd be really pleased for him. If I can send them in there and they are picked up I've sort of done my job."
The Goannas have several youngsters including Fletcher Sharpe, Caleb Garvie and Mayson Metcalf in the Knights junior system and Jersey Flegg squad.
Sharpe finished the season playing in the Knights' Jersey Flegg grand final after starting the season in the SG Ball team and playing first grade as well for the Goannas.
Garvie and Metcalf are also highly rated juniors, with Garvie making his first grade debut against Kurri Kurri last season.
"There was something about him (Garvie). He listens, he works hard. I don't know if he will come back as he has NRL written all over him. It was nice to give him a run, like Fletcher Sharpe," Siejka said.
"If he doesn't push up to Flegg and he does come back, Caleb will be playing first grade.
"I sort of got a lot of flack for putting Fletcher Sharpe into first grade with people saying he was too young, too small. He scored four tries in three games for us and he didn't look out of place.
"He obviously went up to Flegg and made a grand final there. He is a footballer and in my opinion if you are good enough, you are old enough.
"I think this year could be a real break out year for him."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.