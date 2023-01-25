Foster care advocate and anti-violence campaigner Astrid Hocking has been named Cessnock City Council's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023.
The 68-year-old from Kilaben Bay will speak and help present awards at Cessnock's Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26.
A former teacher, Mrs Hocking has always been extraordinarily passionate about protecting vulnerable children and over the past 24 years, she has fostered more than 90 children, ranging from emergency stints to long-term stays.
Mrs Hocking who was nominated for NSW Senior Australian of the Year said she couldn't have done all she has without the support of her husband.
"For me to get the individual recognition can be hard to accept in some ways, because he is such a big part of it all," she said.
What started out as a phone call, asking the Hocking family to help look after a 13-year-old led to Mrs Hocking paving the way for future foster carers.
"He came to live with us for a couple of years, and then my young children said, 'maybe there's more kids like him that we can help'," she said.
From two day old babies right through to 18 and 19 year olds, Mrs Hocking said while the children were in their care, they were treated like their own.
"They got the same treatment, same opportunities that our children got."
After years of experience, Mrs Hocking knew that foster carers needed better training and support, so she helped lobby the state government, which led to the launch of Connecting Carers NSW in 2007.
"Once you became a carer, you were left on your own. You weren't involved in making decisions, you were just the carer," she said.
Mrs Hocking decided that things needed to change and so she, along with four other carers from different parts of the state started Connecting Carers NSW to provide training and support to foster carers across all of NSW.
"We realised how big of a job it was for five of us across NSW but we did it," she said.
Mrs Hocking would travel from Gosford to Muswellbrook training carers on how to deal with the trauma experienced by the children.
After 24 years of fostering children in their family home, Mrs Hocking's husband Frank said it was time they stopped but Mrs Hocking knew she wasn't done yet.
Mrs Hocking ended up visiting the Philippines 16 times to train and support foster carers in orphanages.
"At the time, there were 95 children in the orphanage. All of whom had been rescued from trafficking of some kind."
"The carers were struggling with their behaviours so I started running some training with those carers around the kids," she said.
Mrs Hocking is now the the Chair of Hearts and Hands Community Development.
The not-for-profit raises awareness of violence and child abuse and has partnered with an orphanage in the Philippines to rescue children from trafficking and empower disadvantaged communities to earn an income to become self-sustaining.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
