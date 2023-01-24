Rohan Tungate sets sights on World Speedway Grand Prix series

Former Australian champion Rohan Tungate has set his sights on qualifying for the World Speedway Grand Prix series during his upcoming European campaign.
Tungate, 32, finished fourth in the recent Australian titles and will receive a spot in the GP Challenger series in which riders outside the top eight of last season's World GP series can qualify for the 2023 championship.
The Pelaw Main rider said he wasn't happy with his performance in the Australian Championship series but was pleased to qualify for the GP Challenge.
"Being the Australian champion is always the No.1 goal but finishing top four is a big priority as it allows you to take part in the GP Challenges to qualify for the GP series," Tungate said.
"I wasn't happy with how I performed. I definitely underperformed. I made a mistake with an exclusion in Gilman, Albury wasn't my best round and it was really only in the final round that I found out what suited the surfaces better here for the starts.
"I definitely improved the last two meetings, but definitely disappointed with results."
Tungate finished the series behind first time champion Jack Holder and multiple title winners Jason Doyle (second) and Max Fricke (third), with the 2016 champion Brady Kurtz fifth.
While he believed Holder was a worthy winner, Tungate said he believes the sport's governing body Motorcycling Australia needed to review the scoring system to bring it in line with the GP.
"Jack rode very well and is a worthy champion, but I think Doyley winning three rounds was really unlucky to miss out on the series win," he said.
"In the Grand Prix points the winner of the round receives 25 points and it goes down the placings from there rather than points from the qualifying races counting."
Tungate will be competing in the Polish top flight with Zielona Gora and has a switch of clubs in 2023 joining Indianerna. He will join fellow Aussies Doyle and Fricke at the Swedish club.
"I love my job. It's stressful at times but overall I still get a buzz out of it and still want to progress and get better. I feel like I still can," he said.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
