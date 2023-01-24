The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Rohan Tungate sets sights on World Speedway Grand Prix series

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Tungate in his Polish club Zielona Gora's colours. Picture supplied.

Former Australian champion Rohan Tungate has set his sights on qualifying for the World Speedway Grand Prix series during his upcoming European campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.