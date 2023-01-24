How to pack your gym bag like a pro

Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



It's fun to go to the gym regularly. Doing so can let you meet new friends, deal with your flab, and stay healthy.



And, of course, once you're done working out, you wouldn't want to drive or commute back to your home smelling like a wet, smelly sock.

Because of that, you may want to bring a few extra items with you-like towels, extra cloth and socks, and personal care kit-to travel back home without getting stared out because you smell like sweat.



And those are a lot of things you need to carry. Because of that, you need to go to the gym with a bag full of those things.

However, you can't just throw everything in your bag. If you're new to packing stuff into a gym bag, you may want to follow these pointers below:

Choose the right bag for you

Be sure to get a sturdy duffle bag as your gym bag. Match the bag size according to the number of things you often bring to the gym.

Of course, gym bags shouldn't always be duffle bags. You can permanently settle for a backpack instead. Know that there are gym backpacks that can house all of your stuff.



Gym backpacks are more comfortable to carry with you. It can be better for your spine as it will equally distribute the backpack's weight between your shoulders.

Meanwhile, no one will stop you if you opt to get a tote bag instead of a duffle or backpack. After all, you're the one who's going to carry bags when working out. If you feel comfortable with a tote, just make sure it's big enough to hold all of your stuff.

Place the shoes at the bottom

Place them at the bottom to ensure the soles of your shoes won't transfer dirt on your other gym necessities. And to economise the space the shoes will take up, insert your socks inside them instead of separating them.

And since this section is about shoes, you should get some odour balls for them. Gym bag odour balls are bag deodorisers. They're often as big as ping-pong balls.



They also have holes, and there's baking soda and some scent inside them. Since your shoes can become smelly, you may want to put a ball in each one of them when putting them back in your gym bag.

Give a lot of space for water bottles

Regardless of how intense your workout will be according to your New Year's resolution, you'll need a bottle or two of water. Typically, some bags will have dedicated side pockets for water bottles. Use them, as they often ensure that the water bottle remains upright while walking around, preventing it from spilling unnecessarily.

On the other hand, if your bag doesn't have a side pocket for a water bottle, be sure to dedicate a lot of space in your bag for them.



You may want to sandwich your water bottle inside your towels to guarantee they won't spill out or move around too much inside the bag. The towels can also prevent water from getting into your other belongings, even if the bottle starts to spill.

Be sure to place gadgets and electronics in a different pocket

Even if you're careful with your water bottles and other smelly stuff in your gym bag, you should always ensure that your electronics and gadgets are in a different pocket.

Indeed, you've already experienced digging around your bag just to find your phone. So, aside from preventing water damage in case of spills, putting your gadgets in a different pocket can make it easy for you to pull them out of your bag whenever you want to.

Picture by Shutterstock

Separate your snacks or put them inside containers

Aside from water bottles, your gym snacks can be annoying when packing them inside your bag. After all, these snacks come in various forms and figures.



Wrongfully packing them inside your bag may result in these snacks' guts spilling out of control inside or getting their contents flattened or misshapen.

The best way to deal with this concern is to put them in a separate pocket. However, not all gym bags have a dedicated pocket for food, which can effectively keep them under control and safe. What you can do is put them inside plastic containers.



A regular small plastic old lunch box should get the job done.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to pack your gym bag like a pro, always remember the last step: ensure you unpack everything as soon as you get home.



Remember that sweaty clothes, worn shoes, wet socks, and used dishes can produce godawful smells in your gym bag if you leave them inside for days or even hours.

