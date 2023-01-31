Zoe's Dance Academy nurtures and inspires Advertising Feature

Zoe's Dance Academy helps every dancer reach their full potential. Picture supplied

The countdown is on for dance to return for another year of fun, friendships new and old, shows, eisteddfods and performances.

Zoe's Dance Academy's vision is to provide an environment that constantly strives to support and nurture its dancers. This is achieved by building a unique platform to educate, train and celebrate everyone's successes from mentorship of its qualified teachers.



The Weston-based academy creates many inspiring opportunities for its dancers from a recreational to a competitive level in many dance styles. These include jazz, hip hop, ballet, technique, tap, musical theatre, contemporary, lyrical, cheerleading and acrobatic dance.



Private tuition and exam work are also available for those wishing to build confidence, focus on technique or enhance performance.



Zoe Hayward and her team's passion for dance is second to none, which is proven by their active memberships of numerous professional dance organisations such as the British Ballet Organisation, Ballet Australasia Limited and Acrobatic Dance Association.

The new Assistant Course, The Dance Apprentice, enables aspiring students to further their knowledge of safe dance practices and choreography.



"We believe knowledge and education are paramount to guiding our future dance teachers in understanding our vision of creating confident kids," Zoe says.



Zoe's Dance Academy is celebrating its ninth year in the Hunter Valley. In this time ZDA has built a strong sense of family within the dance school by encouraging teamwork in a fun, safe and disciplined environment.

"This environment enhances every dancer's self-esteem and passion for the performing arts and helps them reach their full potential."



ZDA prides itself in being the only dance school in the area offering dance classes Monday to Thursday for all ages ranging from 18 months to adults.



"Dance is a sport where everyone is welcome," Zoe says. "At ZDA we provide mixed classes at an affordable cost."



Classes start at $9 with multi-class and family discounts available.



Check out Zoe's Dance Academy Facebook page and Instagram for inspiration.