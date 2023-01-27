It was a crowded auditorium at the Cessnock Australia Day awards ceremony on Thursday, January 26 - from a roar of applause and loud cheers, community spirit filled the air.
From quiet achievers to go-getters, young adults to senior citizens, Cessnock's Australia Day award winners were all celebrated for their heartfelt contributions to the local community.
The awards were presented at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC), in an event that also included a citizenship ceremony, and an inspirational address by Australia Day ambassador, Astrid Hocking.
A special citizenship ceremony led the awards - where 32 Cessnock residents, including individuals and families took the pledge to become an Australian citizen.
They were among 19,600 people from 140 nations in ceremonies across the country who became Australian citizens on the day.
Citizen of the Year was awarded to respected member of the local community, Bob Bedford.
Mr Bedford has spent his entire life in the local Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Community and has been involved in many community and charitable organisations.
Serving as a Cessnock City Councillor for 21 years, Mr Bedford has been involved in numerous community groups and still continues to work full time in the motoring industry, which he has also contributed heavily to for the duration of his working life.
Kearsley's Pam Snaddon was named Senior Citizen of the Year for her dedication to promoting inclusion, acceptance and a healthy lifestyle through involvement in sporting organisations in the Lower Hunter.
Mrs Snaddon has been the backbone of many sporting clubs and organisations over many decades and was described as an asset to the local community.
Kurri Kurri's Kayla Romaniuk was named Young Citizen of the Year for her inspirational climb to success in women's rugby league.
The football star progressed to the top from her start in the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs, featuring in the Newcastle Knights grand final win over the Parramatta Eels in 2022.
Ms Romaniuk's climb to stardom was, and continues to be, a significant representation of young people and women in sport.
The Community Event of the Year went to the Cessnock Walks Kawuma.
Named after an Indigenous word for 'together', Cessnock Walks Kawuma is held during the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and has held a street march every November since 2019.
CWA Cessnock's Evening Branch was well-represented among the award winners, with branch members Ellice Schrader receiving an award for Advancing Women in the community and Jennifer Short receiving the Sportsperson award, and the club recognised with a community award for supporting the community through fundraising and supporting local issues.
Community awards also went to:
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said the Australia Day Awards were a special opportunity for the community to unite.
"Australia Day is a time for us to come together as a community and celebrate the diversity and accomplishments of our citizens."
"We were honored to welcome our new citizens and recognize the efforts of those who had made a positive impact on our community," Mayor Suvaal said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
