North Rothbury's Julie Loblinzk named OAM recipient in Australia Day Honours list

Julie Loblinzk knows first hand the challenges of living with a disability and vowed she would advocate for change.
Ms Loblinzk who has an intellectual disability of her own and suffers hearing loss, was as good as her word and has been acting as a champion for people living with similar conditions for decades.
Growing up with parents who mostly made decisions for her, Ms Loblinzk said she really wanted to make a difference when the Disability Services Act came out in 1986.
Now a disability advocate and Adjunct Lecturer at the University of NSW, Ms Loblinzk has been recognised in this year's Australia Day Honours List.
The 55-year-old has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the Hunter and the wider NSW community in the disability sector.
"Overtime disability awareness has improved, but there is still a long way to go," said the OAM receipent this week.
From North Rothbury, Ms Loblinzk said receiving the medal was a very proud moment in her life.
"I love what I do anyway, but I was totally shocked."
"I don't know who nominated me but I'm certainly so happy that someone knows that I'm doing something worthwhile and it's such a great honour to receive it," she said.
In 1989, Ms Loblinzk first got into advocacy and did a two-year advocacy course at Lismore tafe and said she's been doing that ever since.
"I've been supporting other people with intellectual disabilities to be their own-self advocate for about 25 years."
"If it wasn't for that course, I would still be in Lismore working in the Disability Service," she said.
In more recent years, Ms Loblinzk has started working alongside the University of NSW in co-researching and has worked on projects around healthcare and education within the disability sector.
"One of those projects is supporting teachers who are going into special education and teaching them how to support their students," Ms Loblinzk said.
Ms Loblinzk and professor Iva Strnadova also have a blog called, 'Disability and Me,' which they use to write not only positive stories but about issues faced by people in the community.
Also a mentor, Ms Loblinzk is using her knowledge and own life experiences to pass on skills she has developed over the years.
"I'm proud because I want to be able to pass something onto someone so they can develop their skills," she said.
Looking back, Ms Loblinzk said she would never have imagined being in the position she is in today.
"I knew that I wanted to develop skills, not only in myself but to then take it to the next level in supporting others."
"Even doing uni work, it's not something that I ever thought I would get into," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
