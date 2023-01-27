Did you know your dog's droppings can harm people, other pets and the environment?
Cessnock City Council is reminding the local community of the importance of cleaning up after your furry family members.
Dog faeces can contain harmful bacteria and parasites, including Giardia, Parvovirus, Salmonella, and E. coli which significantly impact the health of other dogs and people.
These organisms can quickly spread and contaminate bedding, dog leads and the soles of shoes.
There can also be significant environmental damage if dog faeces are not immediately collected and disposed of correctly, especially if waste enters the waterways.
Council's senior ranger Greg Tredinnick is urging dog owners to take the proper precautions when out and about with their pets.
"Parvovirus is a disease that can cause considerable pain to an affected dog, as well as being a costly exercise to treat the animal at their local vet," he said.
"Tragically, it is often fatal, especially affecting young and aged dogs.
"Prevention includes vaccinations, as well as keeping dogs away from dog faeces.
"One easy thing a dog owner can do, is to carry waste bags whenever they take their dog for a walk. If the dog goes to the toilet, collect the poo immediately and dispose of it properly."
To assist the local community in practicing responsible pet ownership and preparedness, council have a limited number of waste bag carriers available.
The carriers can be attached to your lead to hold waste bags and personal belongings when out for a walk. In addition, members of the community can call into council's customer service centre to claim a free bag tag.
In accordance with the Companion Animals Act 1998, failure to immediately remove your dogs' faeces from a public place can incur a $275 fine.
