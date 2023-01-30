Hunter based not-for-profit and charity EquiEnergy Youth is providing Hunter educators with evidence based programs aimed at reducing psychological distress, self-harm and the risk of suicide in young people.
Led by Clinical Director Dr Stephen Spencer (PhD), educators at Kurri Kurri High School and it's five feeder schools will be kick starting the school year with some crucial training.
The significant event took place at Cypress Lakes Golf Club on Monday, January 30.
Managing Director and Co-Founder of EquiEnergy Youth Ben Payne said given the current youth mental health crisis across the Hunter it is crucial for educators to undergo the training.
"We will be providing ongoing training and support for the schools so they can better support students with mental health challenges and other behavioural challenges," he said.
The training is underpinned by the new TAR3 Psychological First Aid framework developed by Dr Spencer from his research and clinical experience.
TAR3 which stands for trigger, action, response, reaction and resolution is a framework which will be coached by the Hunter not-for-profit group.
"This allows educators, parents and carers to have a really simple framework to follow so they can respond in the moment and recognise the early signs when a young person isn't coping," Mr Payne said.
Across the entire state, it is often asked how to support a young people in a crisis and EquiEnergy Youth have responded with scripts and engagement strategies, layed out in simple terms.
"It's really important that the young person is in the driver seat of this, that they develop these plans and they tell us adults how they can best respond to help them in a time of psychological stress."
"It's long overdue that we have a simple framework that people can lean on," he said.
Mr Payne said, EquiEnergy Youth will be doing complimentary training with the local community.
"In particular, we'll be inviting parents and carers of those schools to attend our program," he said.
Local parents and carers who are interested in attending one of the programs can get in touch via EquiEnergy Youth's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
