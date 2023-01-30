The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter educators are undergoing crucial training to best assist young people in times of psychological stress

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Founders of EquiEnergy Youth Ben Payne (left), Dr Stephen Spencer (middle right) and Craig Allen (right) with Ambassador Kurt Gidley. Picture supplied.

Hunter based not-for-profit and charity EquiEnergy Youth is providing Hunter educators with evidence based programs aimed at reducing psychological distress, self-harm and the risk of suicide in young people.

