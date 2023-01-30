The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock cyclist Jennifer Short named Cessnock Australia Day Sport Award winner

Updated January 30 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMITMENT: Jennifer Short rides about 400 kilometres a week around the Cessnock area. Picture: Krystal Sellars

Cessnock cyclist Jennifer Short has been named the Cessnock Australia Day Sport Award winner after a tremendous year of achievements in the saddle and inspiring others into the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.