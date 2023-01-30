Cessnock cyclist Jennifer Short named Cessnock Australia Day Sport Award winner

Cessnock cyclist Jennifer Short has been named the Cessnock Australia Day Sport Award winner after a tremendous year of achievements in the saddle and inspiring others into the sport.
Two years of hard work paid off in February, 2022, when Short, 39, was selected as a team rider for the Australian cycling team, Dhuez Racing.
Her accolades include NSW State Road Race Champion, winner of the Tour de Brisbane, Cyclist of the Year in 2021, representing the Hunter Region in the Bob Markwell Memorial Handicap, the Suzie Hadley Memorial Handicap.
Short took up cycling nine years ago at the age of 30, starting out as a fun, social activity.
She took part in the occasional amateur competition, has enjoyed a few cycling holidays in Europe, and in 2019 rode 1400 kilometres from Sydney to Melbourne to raise funds for the Salvation Army.
But it was when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020 that she decided to sharpen her focus on cycling.
"When the pandemic hit, I needed something that I could control," Short told the Advertiser back in February last year.
"I was working from home (as a lawyer for the CFMEU), I had stopped travelling for work - I was usually in Sydney twice a week.
"I got a good coach (Newcastle's Ben Neppl), and trained really hard for five months to try to win the state championships."
She chalked off that goal with victory in the women's Masters 2 title at the NSW Road Race championships in 2020. She defended the title in 2021.
Short rides about 400 kilometres a week in the Cessnock area, including Newcastle Hunter Cycling Club's Sunday road races at the Hunter Economic Zone at Pelaw Main.
She says the Hunter Valley vineyards are among the best roads for cycling that she has ever ridden on.
When she was selected in the national team she said she hoped it would inspire other riders - especially young women - to take up the sport and not be fearful of riding on the roads.
Her hope is others can find happiness in riding as a social activity or as serious competitors.
"You have to find whatever your thing is," she said. "It might be sewing, or bridge - for me it's cycling."
