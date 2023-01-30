Cessnock plans to run netball teams in Maitland

Cessnock District Netball Association will hold an information session on Sunday from 4pm at the association clubhouse to outline details of the plan to run a Cessnock club in the weekly Maitland comp.
Competing under the banner of Cessnock Leagues Club Netball Representative the CDNA will have teams from 15 years to opens in the competition, which starts from April 29.
"We understand this is a big change for our members and people will have lots of questions," the club said.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.