CESSNOCK BRIDGE CLUB'S OPEN DAY
161 Vincent Street Cessnock, Friday
The Cessnock Bridge Club are hosting a 'Come and Try' day on Friday, February 3 from 1.30-3pm. Cessnock Bridge Club secretary, Alison Mcencroe said people of all ages are invited to attend the event at 161 Vincent Street, Cessnock.
CABARET SHOW
Northern Coalfields Community Care Centre, Tuesday
The Cessnock City Singers are presenting a special performance of "Cabaret - Celebrating the Joy of Music" on Tuesday, February 7 from 10.15am to 11.45am at the Northern Coalfields Community Care Centre at 196 Wollombi Road, Cessnock. The program of songs covers titles from the '60s to the '90s, followed by a sausage sizzle put on by the Cessnock Lions Club.
FAT ELVIS SHOW
Kurri Kurri Library, Tuesday
Kurri Kurri Library with be hosting Fat Elvis - aka Chris Kelly from Ship O Fools - as part of a special Seniors Festival event. Fat Elvis will perform songs and entertain with his juggling floorshow from 5.30pm on Tuesday, February 7. Bookings are essential and can be done via the Cessnock City Library's website or phone the Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
SCONE TIME
Marthaville, every Friday
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887 or email cessnockrotary@gmail.com for bookings or more information.
IN OTHER NEWS:
MINI CONCERT
Kurri Kurri Library, Friday
Local ukulele ensemble Ukulele Dreaming will be performing at Kurri Kurri Library on Friday, February 3 from noon to 1pm. Bookings are essential and can be done via the Cessnock City Library's website or phone the Kurri Kurri Library on 4937 1638.
LIVE MUSIC EVENT
Trading Post Laguna, Friday
The Trading Post Laguna is hosting its first live music event for 2023 on Friday, February 3. With a variety of fun activities for the kids and live music from Howard Shearman for the adults, kicking off at 4pm.
2023 CESSNOCK SENIORS FESTIVAL
Kicking off on Wednesday, February 1 until February 12 is the 2023 Cessnock Seniors Festival. With a jam packed program full of over 30 free events, be sure to take a look at the program on Cessnock City Council's website.
Send us your news
Email your What's On and Gig Guide listings, news tips and photos to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.