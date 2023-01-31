The Cessnock City Singers are presenting a special performance of "Cabaret - Celebrating the Joy of Music" on Tuesday, February 7 from 10.15am to 11.45am at the Northern Coalfields Community Care Centre at 196 Wollombi Road, Cessnock. The program of songs covers titles from the '60s to the '90s, followed by a sausage sizzle put on by the Cessnock Lions Club.