A Gillieston Heights family are looking to find a permanent home for a unique part of the town's history dating back to when it was known as East Greta.
Three stones commemorating local soldiers who fought in World War I take pride of place in the front garden of Craig and Annmaree's family home in Thomas Street.
In 1991 Craig and Annmaree bought the old community hall and St Thomas Church to renovate.
While carrying out alterations, Craig found the hall's original gate posts with names engraved, the first name was Sergeant F. Bailey.
As it turned out Sgt Bailey was not related, but Craig felt he owed it to all the men named and their families to preserve their part in history.
"They have people's names on them so they are obviously of some significance," he said.
A bit of a history buff himself, Craig has been uncovering the history behind the names engraved on the stone relics for many years.
In recent years, he has come into contact with the great nephew of one of the named men, Frank Hill.
"He's provided me with photographs of Frank, and there's one photo of Frank on the train leaving Maitland to go to war," he said.
Craig has since learnt that Frank was killed in the battle of Polygon Wood in Belgium in 1917.
"Learning more about Frank has given me more determination to have these stone relics restored and moved to a memorial setting."
"They're the communities and not mine," he said.
Craig, who has been speaking with Maitland City Council, said he is going to donate the stone relics to council and the ideal plan would be to have the original gate posts restored and relocated to Judd Greedy Park.
"They were put here for a reason and I'd like to keep them in the old part of Gillo if we could," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Former East Greta resident Gerard Williams had joined Craig in his push to restore and relocate the relics to a memorial setting.
"The stone relics have significant historical value and we'd like to see them restored and moved to Judd Greedy Park," Gerard said.
"It'll be there as a memorial to the fallen soldiers and for future generations."
Gerard, who attended St Thomas Church with his grandmother when he was a young lad, said everyone knew the names engraved on the gate posts.
"They were more than just names, they were members of our East Greta community," he said.
Fifty years on from when the original gate posts were demolished, Craig said it's time to honour the men again.
"What these blokes did allowed for us to live the way we are today," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.