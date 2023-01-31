Taking time out for a hair cut or some pampering at a local beautician in Cessnock this month could put you in the running for one of five $100 gift cards.
The gift cards to spend in local businesses are part of the Cessnock City Council's 'Support Local' campaign, which this year is highlighting hairdressers and beautician services during support local in February.
During February, residents are encouraged to post to Facebook and give a shout out in 25 words or less to a hairdresser or beautician in the Cessnock Local Government Area.
Entrants must also include a photo of the business, the staff (with permission) or their new hairstyle.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said it was important to support local business and encouraged residents to get involved with this worthwhile initiative.
"This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the local talent in our community, and show support to local businesses," Cr Suvaal said.
"Shopping local ensures local businesses are able to thrive and for residents to experience all that the Cessnock Local Government Area has to offer."
Be sure to set the post to public and use the campaign hashtag #SupportLocalCessnock. Residents can enter as many times as they like and are encouraged to tag the local business mentioned in the post.
The 'Support Local' campaign aims to encourage residents and visitors to the district to support local businesses.
This competition will run from February 1 to 28, 2023.
Cr Suvaal encouraged local business owners and the public to visit the Advance Greater Cessnock website to find out more about the 'Support Local' campaign.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
