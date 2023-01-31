The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

New road safety treatments to be installed across six schools in the Cessnock LGA

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Holy Spirit Public School Principal Paul O'Heir, Road Safety Officer Alison Shelton, Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal and Construction Coordinator Kevin Massey. Picture supplied

Christmas holidays came to an end for many students across the Hunter this week - with a majority of primary schools in Cessnock returning back to school on Tuesday, January 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.