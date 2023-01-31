Christmas holidays came to an end for many students across the Hunter this week - with a majority of primary schools in Cessnock returning back to school on Tuesday, January 31.
With road safety being especially important now that students are returning, Cessnock City Council is pleased to announce the upgrading and installation of new road safety treatments across six schools in the local government area.
Council construction teams began work over the school holidays and have completed the installation of new facilities at Kurri Kurri High School and Holy Spirit Primary School, with Stanford Merthyr Public School to be completed soon.
Remaining works at Weston Public School, Paxton Public School and Kurri Kurri Primary School are programmed for completion before June 2023.
In addition, council funded works have recently been completed at Nulkaba Public School as part of council's operation plan.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said it was important to upgrade these pathways to ensure safe access for families and members of the community.
"These works are creating safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers and the school community," Cr Suvaal said.
"These improvements can help save lives by reducing car speeds within school zones and giving pedestrians safe route options when walking to and from school."
The upgrades have been funded as part of the School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program, which aims to create a safer trip for pedestrians travelling to and from school and within school zones.
The School Zone Infrastructure Program is part of the $540 million NSW Federal Road Safety Program and is funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.
To learn more about the School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program, please visit the Transport for NSW website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
