Cessnock's Matilda Gibson a finalist for Advocate for Children and Young People One to Watch Award

January 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Cessnock's Matilda Gibson. Picture supplied.

Some of the state's most inspiring women have been named as finalists in the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards, including Cessnock's Matilda Gibson.

