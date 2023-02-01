If you love all things local history - then you're in for a real treat with Cessnock City Library's 2023 heritage program.
The dynamic and engaging heritage program includes exhibitions, commemorations, surprise events and the ever-popular history walks.
One key highlight of the program is Cessnock's Hidden Herstories in celebration of International Women's Day, which will include an adult 'Show and Tell' with an opportunity to handle rare items from the Local Studies collection.
In addition, attendees to the event will have the opportunity to experience two exhibitions which showcase significantly different parts of our history.
The fun and frivolous 'Frocks at the 'Nock' and 'Kurri Kurri Couture' exhibition will coincide with Australian Fashion Week, while the centenary of the Bellbird Colliery disaster is being commemorated with an exhibition exploring the story behind the tragedy.
Library Services Coordinator Rose-marie Walters encouraged everyone with a love of local history to come along.
"If you love local history, there's something for everyone," she said.
The 2023 heritage program kicked off on Wednesday, February 1 with the first history chat of the year taking place.
A group of about 30 participants joined Local Studies Librarian Kimberly O'Sullivan who talked all things history about one of Cessnock's oldest buildings, Cessnock Hotel.
The full Local Studies program is available on Cessnock Library's website.
For more information, contact Cessnock City Library on 02 4993 4399.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
