The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Library hosts Dementia Australia workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dementia Australia will hold a workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia at Cessnock library on February 14. Picture: Shuttershock

A free workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia will be held at Cessnock Library on Tuesday, February 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.