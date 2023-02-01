A free workshop for carers and family members of people with dementia will be held at Cessnock Library on Tuesday, February 14.
Hosted by Dementia Australia, the workshop is designed to empower participants to build self-care strategies that improve the quality of life for carers.
Participants of the workshop will gain knowledge in dementia and its impact on wellbeing, strategies to improve and maintain wellbeing.
The workshop will also cover how to access the appropriate services and support.
In addition to the workshop, Dementia Australia will offer individual follow-up sessions to check in with participants.
Library Services Coordinator Rose-marie Walters said it was important for carers to receive adequate support.
"Dementia Australia estimate that half a million Australians are living with Dementia and almost 1.6 million people are involved in their care," she said.
"It is wonderful to be able to offer the carers support."
The workshop will run from 9am to 3pm. Lunch will be provided on the day, and bookings are essential.
Register your place at https://tinyurl.com/yz8kazew
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
