For the John Farnham fans - this one is for you.
Coming to a Cessnock stage on Saturday, March 11, You're the Voice presents Australia's National Celebration of the Music of John Farnham.
You're the Voice band is made up of Hunter and Tamworth musicians and features Australia's Got Talent finalist Mike Vee.
Taking to the Performing Arts Culture Cessnock stage, the band will recreate the sound, energy and the feel of a touring John Farnham show in a theatre setting.
Mike Vee's uncanny resemblance to Farnham's voice and his monstrous stage presence is sure to win over any crowd. With a 7 piece band, it is an event not to be missed.
Kicking off at 8pm, audience members can expect to hear all of their John Farnham favourite hits performed live by the You're the Voice band.
To grab your tickets to a night of amazing entertainment, visit the mypacc website or call the Box office team on 02 4993 4266.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
