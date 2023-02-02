Cessnock Community Leo Club was one of eight Hunter community organisations to share in more than $51,000 in round two of the Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) community grants.
The club which was formed in February of 2021 launched a native wildflower planting project during lockdown two years ago.
Now with the assistance of the HVO community grant, the club have plans to make the wildflower initiative bigger and better.
The club's events and fundraising coordinator Georgia Bailey said the club are moving towards the second instalment of the wildflower initiative.
"It was designed to not only beautify Cessnock, but to also encourage people to get out of their houses and go for a walk outside," she said.
During the first installment of the initiative, the club only had 60 packets of seeds, but now for the second installment they are looking at having around 200 packets.
"With the grant we've been able to get support to make it a little bit bigger and better," she said.
"It's allowed us to do more marketing for the project and to get our name out there, but it's also allowed us to have it on a much bigger scale."
HVO general manager Tony Morris said the twice-yearly grants program is about giving local charities and community organisations a hand to deliver projects that benefit local residents a reality.
"We have been part of the community for more than 70 years so HVO and its staff do what we can to help make our community stronger," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
