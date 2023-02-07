DINNER AND A SHOW
Qirkz in the Hunter
ARIA nominated six-piece act Baby et Lulu is coming to Qirkz in the Hunter on Saturday, February 11. Doors open at 7pm for a 8pm show. There is also an option to book dinner and a show. Secure your tickets at stickytickets.com.au/btu33/baby_et_lulu.aspx.
SEASON LAUNCH
Performing Arts Culture Cessnock
PACC will launch its 2023 season on Friday, February 10. Starting at 6.45pm, entertainment for the evening will be provided by country music singer Tara Naysmith joined by the Red Dirt Band, and drag superstar Timberlina will take up MC duties. Get tickets at the PACC box office, by calling 4993 4266 or on mypacc.com.au.
FRIDAY AT THE FLICKS
Cessnock City Library
Cessnock City Library will be screening The Sapphires on Friday, February 10, starting at 10.30am. Bookings are essential and can be done via cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries, or call the library on 4993 4399.
RETIRED MINEWORKERS MEETING
Cessnock Leagues Club
Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold a meeting on Monday, February 13 from 10.30am at Cessnock Leagues Club. The Northern District Retired Mineworkers Association will hold its catch up dinner, also at the Leagues club on Saturday, March 25 from 11.30am for a 12pm start. Cost is $20, for financial members only.
MORNING TEA AND CPR
Kurri Kurri Aquatic and Fitness Centre, Thursday
Kurri Kurri Aquatic and Fitness Centre are running a free CPR class on Thursday, February 9 from 12.30pm until 1.30pm. Call 4937 1362 to book your spot. There will also be a free morning tea at 9am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.