The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Community

Tim's annual Charity Cricket Match at Bellbird's Carmichael oval is scheduled for February 19

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 6 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARITY: Tim Peace is raising money for the Mark Hughes Foundation at his Charity Cricket Match on Sunday, February 19. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Cessnock local Tim Peace has combined two passions of his - cricket and helping out the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.