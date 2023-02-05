Cessnock local Tim Peace has combined two passions of his - cricket and helping out the local community.
In 2020, Tim's Charity Cricket Match was created and ever since Tim has been raising money for a number of charities.
Last year's charity match was the biggest yet - with Tim raising over $2500 for the Starlight Foundation.
This year's match will be held on Sunday, February 19 and will kick off at 10:30am at Carmichael Oval, Bellbird.
Tim said this year he has decided to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
"It's a really important charity," he said.
"My goal this year would be to raise $5000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation."
The 35-year-old who plays for the East Cessnock Piranhas cricket club said he will be joined by other community members on the day.
"A mixture of cricketers and non-cricketers play, and a mixture of men and women will play on the day," he said.
With 11 on each team, Tim will captain one side and fellow East Cessnock Piranhas cricketer Dean Campbell the other.
Players will be trading in last year's pink shirts for blue ones for Tim's Charity Cricket Match 2023.
Tim said he is feeling confident that his team will take out the win on the day, but most importantly it will be a fun day for a great cause.
There will be raffles on the day and donations for the charity event will be accepted at the match.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
