A homeowner's guide to electrical rewiring

It's a must to have some basic awareness of your home's electrical system. Neglected electrical problems can be hazardous to you and your family's lives.

Carelessness and lack of awareness about electrical systems appear to be the leading causes of house fires and electrocutions. Studies show that every year in Victoria, there are at least 3000 house fires, most of which can be traced back to electric-related issues.

In any home, the primary priority is the protection of the occupants and the belongings inside. When it comes to home security, there are a lot of factors involved because of all the appliances and electrical components.



Ensure you and your family are safe by following the tips in this article concerning your home's electrical system.

1. Conduct routine house electrical check-ups

It's crucial to maintain tabs on your home's age for obvious reasons. The electrical system in an older house may not be up to the task of powering all of today's appliances and electronics. If you want an overall picture of your home's health, having a professional electrician check out your electrical system is preferable.

It'd be best for every homeowner to understand their house's electrical system. You can educate yourself through resources such as an easy wiring colour guide.



However, it's important to note that you must refrain from touching and fixing faulty cables or any electrical issues in your home's wiring or switches. Call and wait for a licenced local electrician to fix the problem.

Performing routine maintenance checks on your electrical system, ideally once a year, is essential. Such inspections will ensure that all the switches work and that all plugs fit securely in their sockets, helping avoid electrical accidents.

2. Never overload power outlets

Extension cables and power strips make overloading an outlet easier than ever, but it's crucial to keep in mind that all they do is add more outlets to an existing circuit. They do not increase the system's load capacity.

Always make sure your outlets are cool to the touch and in good operating order. Additionally, see to it that you're not using multiple powerful appliances at once by connecting them into separate outlets.

3. Replace faulty and damaged cables

The risk of electrocution and fire is significantly increased when a power cord has been damaged in any way. If you find that your cables are frayed or cracked, you should get new ones right away.

Running wires under carpets or furniture, or stapling them to the floor, are two frequent ways cords are damaged. Overheating, insulation damage, and trip risks are all potential outcomes. To avoid these dangers, set a monthly date to carefully check your cords, especially for the appliances you regularly use.

4. Take advantage of ground fault circuit interrupters

A ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) is a safety device that should be installed in any electrical outlet close to a water source. Shocks caused by a damp outlet can be avoided with the help of GCFI, which acts like a miniature circuit breaker to interrupt power in the event of a surge.

Inspect to see if your kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room have GCFI installed; if not, you may want to hire a local electrician to add one for you.

5. Be extra careful with heating devices

Incorrect use of any heat-generating appliance can lead to severe consequences. Keep such devices away from anything that could catch fire, such as curtains or spray products. As an added safety measure, these appliances must be placed on solid, heat-resistant surfaces to prevent them from toppling over or burning the area below.

6. Properly manage your cords

With the ever-increasing complexity of modern media centres and workstations, it's easy to let wires grow out of hand. However, the safety and usefulness of cords can be significantly improved by keeping those in use out of the way and storing those that aren't in use carefully.

It's important to remember not to overstretch cables or overheat them while in storage by not wrapping them too tightly. Finally, avoid placing them on hot surfaces, which might melt the insulation and shorten the wires inside.

7. Don't do it yourself; rely on a professional

Don't try to fix your home's electrical system unless you're licensed to do so. And don't let a general handi-person do it either unless they are appropriately licenced.

DIY may seem like a tempting method to cut costs, but there are two things to keep in mind. First, it's against the law, and second, there's a high risk of injury and property damage if you try and fail. So, save yourself the danger, the hassle, and the risk of losing more money or you life.

Takeaway