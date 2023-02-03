The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community
Good News

A Day for Wendy at Pokolbin raises $65k for Mark Hughes Foundation

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 3 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In an incredible tribute to their aunty and sister-in-law, Jessica Ingram and her mother Jenny Bosden have raised $65,000 for brain cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.