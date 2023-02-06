Unique, glamourous and elegant are three ways to describe Baby et Lulu and it's an evening you don't want to miss.
Faux-French sensations Abby Dobson and Lara Goodridge are bringing their sense of glamour and sass to Qirks in the Hunter for the first time on Saturday, February 11.
Alongside their talented six-piece band, the pair will perform songs from their three acclaimed albums in French in a celebration of love, life and passion.
What started as a crazy idea 13 years ago has seen the pair of good friends travel the country performing in French with a hint of a sultry, sometimes outrageous French accent.
"The music we take very seriously, but we don't take ourselves seriously," Ms Dobson said.
"The show is very joyous and the music is exquisitely beautiful."
Both women spent time living abroad in Paris and Ms Dobson said French is a language they both adore.
"Lara said to me, 'wouldn't it be great to do a song together one day in French and I replied with, 'oui, oui,'" she said.
Ms Dobson said the show will make you cry but it will also make you laugh out loud.
To add to the luxury of the evening, attendees have the option to purchase tickets to dinner and a show - where they can enjoy a three-course meal.
Doors for the show will open at 7pm for an 8pm show.
Tickets to Baby et Lulu can be purchased on the Sticky Tickets website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
