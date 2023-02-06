The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

An evening of sass, elegance and a French accent can be expected at Baby et Lulu's Hunter performance on February 11

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby et Lulu are performing at Qirks in the Hunter on Saturday, February 11. Picture supplied

Unique, glamourous and elegant are three ways to describe Baby et Lulu and it's an evening you don't want to miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.