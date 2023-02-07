The Advertiser - Cessnock
Valley/JPC beat Greta Branxton to claim inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 title

By Mark Bercini
February 7 2023
Valley/JPC celebrate after claiming the inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 Championship. Picture supplied

Singleton heavyweights Valley/JPC became the inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 champions when they outclassed Greta/Branxton by 29 runs in the final played under lights at Singleton's Howe Park last Saturday night.

