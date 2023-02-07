Valley/JPC beat Greta Branxton to claim inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 title

The Blues struggled for any sort of momentum in reply due to some great line and length bowling from the Valley/JPC attack. The long growing tradition of the team batting second at Howe Park under lights yet to win a game continued, with Greta/Branxton all out in the penultimate over of the match for 82. Watson (20) and Dagg (15) fought hard to keep the Blues in the contest, but the Valley/JPC seamers Moorcroft (4-7 off 4) and Muir (3-20 off 4) proved too difficult to handle in the end.