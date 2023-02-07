Cessnock Hospitality Group charges into EV future Advertising Feature

John Harwood, CHG general manager, and Grant Attrill, general manager of Hunter City Motor Group.

Locals and visitors who drive electric vehicles can now charge their cars in the heart of Cessnock.

Cessnock Hospitality Group (CHG) has installed four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Wine Country Motor Inn on Darwin Street.

The charging stations are located in the motel's undercover carpark and are available for all EV drivers to access.

The project was co-funded under the Office of Energy and Climate Change's Drive Electric NSW EV Destination Charging Grants Program, which is rolling out public EV-charging infrastructure at visitor destinations across regional NSW.

Cessnock Hospitality Group CEO Paul Cousins said MG reached out to see if the group would like to apply for the grants program.

Mr Cousins said the EV charging stations are a fantastic addition to the group's facilities.

"These stations allow us to service locals and visitors to our region who require EV charging facilities," Mr Cousins said. "We only expect demand to grow into the future."



Grant Attrill, general manager of Hunter City Motor Group - Cessnock MG, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia, said charging infrastructure is key to the success of the EV industry.

"MG as a brand is at the forefront of electrification, with several products coming in the future," he said.

It's a great initiative to have available in Cessnock - for people to be able to plug in their car while they're at the shops or at the club. - Grant Attrill, City Motor Group

"Having charging infrastructure locally and in the regions is of paramount importance, given the geographical landscape of Australia.

"It's a great initiative to have available in Cessnock - for people to be able to plug in their car while they're at the shops or at the club."

EV sales accounted for about 3.1 per cent of new vehicles sold in Australia in 2022, almost double the amount sold in the previous year.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) expects EV sales to grow as more infrastructure is rolled out and cheaper models arrive, with price parity expected by the mid-2020s.

The potential benefits of electric vehicles include lower running and maintenance costs, reduced air pollution and an improved driving experience.

Mr Cousins said providing facilities for EV owners is aligned with CHG's strategic goal to reduce its environmental impact, with more stations planned at its properties in the coming years.