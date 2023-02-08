The Advertiser - Cessnock
Plant mechanic Quintin King announced as One Nation's candidate for Cessnock in state election

By Chloe Coleman
February 8 2023 - 3:34pm
One Nation candidate for Cessnock Quintin King. Picture supplied.

Quintin King has been announced as NSW One Nation's candidate for Cessnock in the upcoming state election.

