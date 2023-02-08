Quintin King has been announced as NSW One Nation's candidate for Cessnock in the upcoming state election.
On Saturday, February 4, NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham launched his campaign team of Hunter Valley candidates and their policies for the region at PPK Tomago.
Mr King is a plant mechanic in the coal industry, and said as a plant mechanic, "I do not believe that I am being represented anymore".
"Blue collar workers are being ignored and working class families are being left behind," he said.
Mr King went to Maitland High School and then got his qualification as a plant mechanic from Kurri Kurri TAFE.
He chose such a mechanical trade because he's "always been a very practical person that gets satisfaction out of solving complex problems".
He has worked in the coal mining industry for the last 10 years, and before that worked in road construction for three years.
Originally from Thornton, Mr King lives in Cessnock with his wife and two children.
The most important issue for him is representing blue collar workers and standing up against net zero policies and 100 per cent renewables.
He said One Nation will fight for all jobs in the Hunter, help foster new industries, better schools and other essential community services.
"I believe Cessnock is not getting our fair share even though a lot of money flows out of our region," he said.
"It is unacceptable that that we have out dated hospitals that is understaffed and have a lack of infrastructure in areas like Huntlee where they don't even have a local school.
"I will fight for jobs and a viable economic future. This region is fighting for its survival."
The Hunter One Nation candidates for the election, which is on Saturday, March 25, also include Neil Turner in Maitland, Mark Watson in Port Stephens and Pietro Di Girolamo in Wallsend.
Mr Latham said these candidates will fight for jobs and a viable economic future.
"They won't roll over with the Liberals, Nationals, Labor and the Greens under the delusional belief that destroying coal and other resource industries in the Hunter will somehow save the planet", he said.
"This region is fighting for its survival. We don't want it to become like the rust-bucket regions in the United States: hollowed out by deindustrialisation, with the parents unemployed and their children needing to move elsewhere for opportunities in life.
"One Nation will fight for each and every job in the Hunter, plus help to foster new industries, better schools and other essential community services.
"When people back us they know they are supporting a party of fighters and straight-talkers which never compromises on its beliefs.
"The Hunter has been poorly served by a predominance of Labor MPs in the past, who have too readily sold-out jobs and prosperity in favour of their anti-carbon masters in Sydney. They are weak and ineffective in the NSW Parliament." One Nation's Hunter policy is based on job security and better services for the region.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
