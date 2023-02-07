Pokolbin's MJ's Dance Studio wowed the judges with their fierce performance and took out the title of National Champions.
MJ's National Dance team travelled to the Gold Coast in January to compete in the 2023 Showcase National Dance Championships and returned to the Hunter with the National Championship trophy.
The teams first dance in the national competition was in the 'Teen Large Group Tap' category and was made up of a squad of 16 dancers. The dancers ranging from age 10 to 17.
Performing to Johnny O'Keefe's Shout, the squad were strong and confident from the moment they stepped onto the national stage.
Dance icons, Bonnie Lythgoe, creator of So You Think You Can Dance USA, and Michele Assaf, founder of the World Dance Movement were among the judging panel and scored the Hunter squad a platinum gold score.
Principal of MJ's Dance Studio, Jessica Kroek, said both teams left everything on the dance floor and gave it so much heart.
"I am beyond proud of this group of talented dancers and what special memories and fun times we have made along the way," she said.
Eight senior dancers returned to the stage later that day and competed in the 'Senior Small Group Tap' category with their stylish and sassy performance of Razz.
The squad was in competition against seven other national dance teams and the field was described as tight - their performance of Razz was awarded second place and the Hunter squad took out the title of runner up National Champions.
Team Captain, Ayva Harrison said, she is so proud of the team.
"To be dancing alongside my friends on the National stage, and have judges like Bonnie Lythgoe and Michele Assaf watching us dance is just a dream come true," she said.
The team also included some exceptional solo performances, with Addyson, Charlotte, Milla, and Sienna all coming away with a swag of medals between them.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
