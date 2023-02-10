The annual Hunter Safety Awards is returning for its seventh year and a number of Hunter businesses have been named finalists.
The Hunter Safety Awards finalists include business and individuals who have demonstrated positive approaches to Work, Health, and Safety (WHS) in their workplace.
Nulkaba fitness studio Body and Mind 2000 was among one of the local businesses named, alongside Morgan Engineering which is based in Singleton.
A number of Maitland businesses were also named finalists for the 2023 awards - with two businesses in Rutherford named and two in Beresfield including safety equipment suppliers SafeGuage.
Hunter Safety Awards Founder and Judge, Sarah-Jane Dunford said this was one of their toughest years judging, with so many new and returning businesses entering off the back of a successful 2022.
"Every year we're impressed with the range of WHS approaches and initiatives, but to see new businesses on the finalists list is fantastic," she said.
Awards will be presented across 13 categories and will see the winners announced at a gala event on Friday, March 17 at Newcastle Exhibition and Conference Centre (NEX).
Ms Dunford said the awards event is the only one specifically for WHS professionals in the Hunter.
"We're looking forward to networking and supporting the finalists and the winners for our seventh gala night," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Here's the full list of the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards finalists:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.