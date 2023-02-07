The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock miss out on place in Country Plate cricket final with loss to Gilgandra

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock miss out on place in Country Plate cricket final with loss to Gilgandra

Cessnock's senior representative cricket team missed out on the chance to play in the Country Plate final at Sydney's Olympic part after going down to Western Division champions Gilgandra at Scone on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.