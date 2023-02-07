Cessnock miss out on place in Country Plate cricket final with loss to Gilgandra

Cessnock's senior representative cricket team missed out on the chance to play in the Country Plate final at Sydney's Olympic part after going down to Western Division champions Gilgandra at Scone on Sunday.
Gilgandra won the toss and elected to bat. Their opener, country player and former Randwick first grader Matt Everett showed his class as he caressed the ball to all parts of the ground for a well-made century.
He was finally out when Cessnock's Joey Main trapped him in front lbw for 103, but by then he had helped guide Gilgandra 9-231 from their 50 overs.
Main finished with 3-31 off 5 for Cessnock, with Luke Sweeney (2-15 off 6) and Zac Kronholm (2-48 off 10) taking a brace of wickets each.
Cessnock remained in the contest for the entire run chase, but they eventually succumbed to be bowled out for 188 in the 45th over. Most batsmen made starts, with Luke Jeans again playing a fine hand with 46.
Matt Hopley blasted 33 in pretty typical fashion, with Drew Olsen (24), Brent Watson (23), Main (11), skipper Joey Butler (11) and Jace Lawson (10no) all contributing.
Cessnock missed out on the opportunity to play at Olympic Park, but will now take on Newcastle Suburban District in the final of the John Bull Shield.
This game is at Maitland's Lorn Park on Sunday, February 26, with Cessnock looking to make it a three-peat.
The match will be streamed live on FrogBox for those viewers wishing to tune in, with the coverage starting at 10am.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
