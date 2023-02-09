Cessnock deserves world class health care, safer roads, and great educational outcomes and that's why uni business student Ash Barnham is throwing his hat into the ring at the March state election.
The NSW National Party announced Mr Barnham, a University of Newcastle student, as the party's candidate for the seat of Cessnock.
Mr Barnham said local residents need to be put first and he will fight to fix local roads and deliver better services.
"I'm standing up for Cessnock because we deserve our fair share. Our community has been forgotten about for too long," he said.
Mr Barnham will aim to secure the seat which has been held by the ALP's Clayton Barr since 2011.
Growing up in a small business and farming family, Mr Barnham has worked multiple jobs and said he knows the true value of hard work.
He spent most of his high school years working in his family's store, talking to farmers, tradies and nurses.
"I delivered uniforms to schools, hospitals, and aged care and I've seen first-hand what workers in these industries do for our community," he said.
"We deserve world class health care, safer roads, and great educational outcomes."
Mr Barnham strongly believes that the electorate of Cessnock needs a local MP who will represent its interests in Parliament.
"I'm ready to work for the people of Cessnock," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Deputy Premier and Nationals' leader Paul Toole has welcomed the preselection result.
"Ash is a hard working Young National, and he has wasted no time getting around the Cessnock electorate," he said.
"I look forward to joining him on the campaign trail as we talk to locals about what the Nats can deliver for Cessnock."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.