Cessnock City Council offers free trees for new home owners in Cessnock local government area

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 2:30pm
Maybury Peace Park, Weston. File picture

Cessnock City Council's decades long program of an annual tree giveaway returns for new home buyers.

Local News

