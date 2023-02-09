Cessnock City Council's decades long program of an annual tree giveaway returns for new home buyers.
The program which has been running for more than two decades - both beautifies Cessnock and creates positive environmental impacts.
Eligible residents can receive up to six free trees for their property.
People living in the Cessnock Local Government Area who have built a new home during the 2021/22 financial year (1 July 2021 - 30 June 2022) are eligible to chose from a range of plants.
Ground covers including Star of Jasmine through to shrubs such as Coastal Rosemary, bottlebrush and gardenia are up for grabs.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was excited to see the Tree Giveaway happen again.
"We believe in the power of community and nature to create a more beautiful and sustainable future," Cr Suvaal said.
"Our annual tree giveaway provides new homeowners with the opportunity to enhance their properties and contribute to a greener Cessnock."
Cr Suvaal encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of the program and help make Cessnock a thriving area.
Applications for the program open on Friday, February 17, 2023 and close on Friday, March 3, 2023, with the collection of trees taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Anyone wanting to sign up for the scheme can do so online on Cessnock City Council's website or drop in to Council's Customer Relations Centre on Vincent Street, Cessnock.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
