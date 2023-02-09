Kids, families and skateboard enthusiasts living in the Hunter are set to benefit from a $600,000 upgrade to Cessnock's Bridges Hill Skate Park.
The project is one of a number of projects being delivered across the Hunter region through the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Nationals Upper House Member Scott Barrett said the facility will provide a boost not only to young riders, but the broader community too.
"Attractions like these add to the livability of our towns," he said.
"While it will be fun for kids to tear around here on a skateboard, scooter or bike, it's also a joy for parents to know their kids have access to such first-rate facilities."
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said the skate park upgrade is fantastic news for young people in Cessnock.
"We know how amazing Bridges Hill Park is and I thank the Government for this extra funding to make it even better," he said.
Cr Suvaal said the East Cessnock skate park was first built when he was a kid.
"It's been around for awhile and it will really bring it up to the standard of what we've got right next door at Bridges Hill Park," he said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2500 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events," he said.
For more information, visit the NSW Government's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
