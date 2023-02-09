The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock's Bridges Hill Skate Park is set to receive a much needed upgrade as a result of funding from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
February 9 2023
From left, Nationals Upper House Member Scott Barrett, Nationals Candidate for Cessnock Ash Barnham and Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Kids, families and skateboard enthusiasts living in the Hunter are set to benefit from a $600,000 upgrade to Cessnock's Bridges Hill Skate Park.

