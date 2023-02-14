CHARITY CRICKET MATCH
Carmichael Oval, Bellbird
Tim's annual Charity Cricket Match is on Sunday, February 19 at Bellbird's Carmichael oval. The t20 match will kick off at 10:30am. All money raised will be donated to the Mark Hughes Foundation. On the day, there will be a BBQ, face painting and raffles.
SCONE TIME
Marthaville
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887 or email cessnockrotary@gmail.com for bookings or more information.
A DAY ON THE GREEN
Bimbadgen
A Day on the Green featuring Sting, James Reyne and Joe Sumner is coming to Bimbadgen on Saturday, February 18. For the first time in seven years Sting is returning to Australia and is bringing his My Songs World Tour to the Hunter Valley. Gates will open at 3:30pm. Tickets are currently still available for the event and can be purchased on the Ticket Master website.
SINGULAR SHOW
Performing Arts Culture Cessnock
Australian tenor and 2009 winner of Australia's Got Talent Mark Vincent is performing a singular show at PACC on Saturday, February 18. Mr Vincent is touring across the countryside with his performance of, 'A tribute to the Three Tenors.' His show will cover a variety of different songs from Arias to classic ballads, as well as musical theatre numbers. The show is from 2pm until 4pm. To buy tickets, head to the mypacc website.
EVENING ART CLASS
Wild Learning (111 Wollombi Rd, Cessnock)
You bring the snacks and drinks and Wild Learning will provide the art. The art class on Saturday, February 18 will consist of swirling abstract art using inks and beautiful papers. Starting at 6pm, attending artists will explore a number of techniques including splatting inks and marble effects. The cost is $40 per person, with 30 per cent off for additional tickets.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
