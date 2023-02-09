The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock residents can drop off up to four mattresses or bases for no cost on Saturday, February 25

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 2:30pm
A previous mattress drop-off at the Mount View Basin car park. Picture supplied

Cessnock City Council will hold its first mattress drop-off for 2023 at the Basin car park on Mount View Road on Saturday, February 25.

