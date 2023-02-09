Cessnock City Council will hold its first mattress drop-off for 2023 at the Basin car park on Mount View Road on Saturday, February 25.
The event will run from 8am to 12pm, and Cessnock LGA residents will be able to dispose of up to four mattresses or bases, completely free of charge.
This event is for Cessnock City Council residents only and proof of address is required via a driver's licence or rates notice. Mattress drop-offs must also be made using a vehicle as there will be no pedestrian access.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging residents to take advantage of this free drop-off event.
"We are committed to making it easier for our residents to dispose of their household waste in an environmentally responsible way," Cr Suvaal said.
"The free mattress drop-off event is a perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of their old mattresses and contribute to a cleaner, greener community."
If you're unable to attend the event, mattresses can be taken to the Cessnock Waste Management Centre for disposal for a fee of $39.
For additional information on the disposal of mattresses or other household waste, visit the Cessnock City Council's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
