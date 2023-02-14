Cessnock residents will have access to strengthened counselling services, as a result of a $150,000 grant to Hunter Lifeline from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
Nationals Upper House Member Scott Barrett said the grant will provide a well-earned boost to this essential service.
"Everyone knows someone struggling with their mental health, and it's important that people living in regional parts of our State can easily access counselling support now and well into the future," he said.
"We can't underestimate the role Lifeline plays in our communities, so it's great to be able to give them some certainty with this grant."
Cooperate and Community Partnerships Manager at Hunter Lifeline Patrick Calabria welcomed the announcement and said this funding means that hundreds of sessions will be able to run in the local community.
"We really can help people out and get on the front foot helping them with their mental health," he said.
"We encourage anyone to reach out to Lifeline and make an appointment. It really can put you on that path to hope."
Mr Calabria said the grant will allow for residents across the Hunter region to receive face-to-face counselling within 24 to 48 hours after enquiring about an appointment.
"There is no cost and no GP referral required," he said.
This project is one of many being delivered across the Hunter region through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said it's the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
