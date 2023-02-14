The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Lifeline will now have the opportunity to run hundreds of sessions across the Hunter region

Updated February 14 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:00pm
From left, Nationals Upper House Member Scott Barrett, Cooperate and Community Partnerships Manager Patrick Calabria, Registered Psychologist Steve Hessel and Candidate for Cessnock Ash Barnham. Picture supplied

Cessnock residents will have access to strengthened counselling services, as a result of a $150,000 grant to Hunter Lifeline from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.

