Locals and tourists alike will flock to the Hunter Valley on Saturday, February 18 to attend A Day on the Green - the Big Day Out for adults.
With a weather forecast of 35 degrees and sunny, event attendees are in for an afternoon of good food and wine, good friends and great live music.
Held at one of the Hunter Valley's most striking vineyards Bimbadgen, English musician Sting will front the national event.
Director of Roundhouse Entertainment and founder of A Day On The Green, Michael Newton said it's expected to be a great day.
"Bimbadgen is great, it's got a beautiful view," he said.
Sting will make his return to Australia for the first time in seven years and will be bringing his My Songs World Tour to the Hunter Valley.
Fans can expect to hear songs like Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle, Desert Rose and many more of Sting's hits.
The former frontman of the Police will perform with support from James Reyne and Joe Sumner.
"Sting's got so many songs and he's playing everything from his whole career, including early Police songs." Mr Newton said.
Mr Newton encourages all Sting fans to come along and experience the one-of-a-kind show.
"He's got a great band, a great voice and he's globally recognised," he said.
Taking to the stage at 5:20pm will be Joe Sumner, who is Sting's son and a performer in his own right with a voice not unlike that of his famous father.
Sumner will be followed on stage by Australian rock musician James Reyne at 6:20pm.
Reyne has given us iconic songs such as Reckless, The Boys Light Up, Motors Too Fast, Way Out West and Slave.
Sting himself will take to the Bimbadgen stage at 7:50pm.
Gates to the Hunter Valley event will officially open at 3:30pm.
Sting will play a total of eight shows on his Australian tour, including shows at two regional NSW towns.
During his tour, Sting will take in the NSW Hunter Valley, and Bowral in NSW's Southern Highlands as part of the A Day on the Green festival tour.
An estimated 10,000 people will attend the event at Bimbadgen on February 18.
Mr Newton encouraged General Admission ticketholders to bring with them a rug and a deck chair.
"They can even bring a little picnic if they wish," he said.
"If you've got a Reserve Seat ticket, there's no need to bring a rug or deck chair."
A Day on the Green at Bimbadgen is yet to sell out, so get in quick if you'd like to purchase a last-minute ticket.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticket Master, with General Admission and Reserved Seating tickets still available.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
