Brad Cox ton steers PCH to important win against Creeks in Coalfields Cup

Coalfields Cup 40 over cricket action returned on Saturday, with PCH wicket-keeper batter Brad Cox providing the individual highlight of round 12 with a magnificent century to guide his side to an important victory against fellow Singleton club Creeks at Howe Park.
In pursuit of Creeks' healthy total of 2-215, Cox faced the first delivery and accumulated runs at a healthy rate, reaching his second career top grade century with 12 boundaries, whilst clearing the picket fence on once.
He was eventually dismissed for 112 from just 99 balls.
He shared in a 191-run second run partnership with his brother Jackson (80no) who was at the crease for the winning runs.
Earlier in the day, Creeks' total was predominantly made up from openers Clint Harman (93) and Chris Unicomb (48), with Myles Cook (26) also scoring freely.
Matt Pearce was the pick of the PCH attack with 2-48 off his eight overs.
With the Cox brothers' fine partnership in reply, Bayden Mullholland (1-32 off 5) and Daniel Tracey (1-49 off 8) took the wickets for Creeks.
The win catapulted PCH to second place on the Coalfields Cup ladder, and with the more favourable run home of all teams in contention, barring a disaster they should finish second and get two bites at the cherry in this year's major/minor semi-final format.
Greta/Branxton squandered the opportunity to tie down second place when they went down to Bellbird by 27 runs at Carmichael Park.
Bellbird batted first and posted 9-203. Most batsmen made starts in the favourable conditions, with skipper Joey Main (38), Jason Orr (34), Matt Thomson (25), Stef Durie (18), Rob Drage (17), Joey Barber (16) and Ben Fairlie (14) all contributing.
Greta/Branxton's Alex Walkling (3-52 off 8) and Darren Thomson (2-42 off 8) were the pick of the bowlers.
The Blues' top order struggled for momentum in reply, but a cameo appearance from veteran Greg Andrews in the lower order brought them back into the game.
He was eventually out for 43 in what was an entertaining innings. He was well supported by Jace Lawson and Chris Murray who both scored 22, Connor Thomson made 16, with Mark Bercini scoring a scratchy 31 at the top of the order.
Billy Orr (3-45 off 7), Jason Orr (2- 41 off 7) and Joey Barber (2-6 off 3.3) were Bellbird's best three with the four-piece.
The win eleveated Bellbird into third place on the ladder, Greta/Branxton now drop back to fourth and must win their final two games to be assured of a semi-final berth.
Wine Country stayed alive when they accounted for Glendon by four wickets.
Playing at Allandale for the first time this season, the Wood Ducks surpassed the set target in the 37th over with four wickets left in the sheds.
Sam Peacock (64) played with control in his well-made half century, while Jason Ambrose (40), Drew Olsen (18) and Luke Jeans (15no) did enough to ensure they stayed in the race for the premiership.
Skipper Jack Turner replaced the wicket-keeping gloves for the four-piece for Glendon, and did not disappoint by taking 4-16 off 5 overs.
Earlier in the day Glendon were dismissed for 150, with Turner capping a fair day out with his team's top score of 42.
Anthony Bailey (25), Drew Nelson (16) and Dan Higgins (15) were next best, while for the home side Rob Sidebottom (3-23 off 5), Ben Wood (2- 25 off 7.5) and Luke Jeans (2-27 off 5) kept a lid on things.
Glendon are now out of the premiership race, but will be looking to upset a couple of other teams' chances in the final two rounds.
In the final game of the round, Valley/JPC went a step closer to wrapping up the minor premiership with a seven-wicket thrashing of the Piranhas at Cook 3.
The Piranhas were all out for 119 batting first, with Ryan Fox (34), veteran club president Tom Lantry (25), James Collins (14) and Josh Cameron (13) providing the bulk of the runs.
Liam Storey (3-19 off 5) and Dave Moorcroft (3-17 off 6) took a treble of wickets each, with Luke Dempster continuing on his good bowling form with 2-21 off 6 with the new ball.
Just seven days after winning the inaugural Coalfields Cup T20 tournament, Valley/JPC cruised to victory inside 18 overs after losing just the three wickets.
Jacob Carey returned to form with an unbeaten 44, with Alex Thrift notching 33 in his maiden match for the joint venture.
Mewa Jeetarwal (26) was the other main contributor, meanwhile Matt Hopley (1-28 off 6), skipper Luke Sweeney (1-25 off 3) and Jacob Harvey (1-12 off 1) took wickets for the Piranhas.
The Piranhas are now too also mathematically out of the semi-final race.
Bellbird 10/125 (Brett Pitkin 30, Shannon Attewell 23, Jon Schatz 21, Gary Kirby 20, Hayden Ridley 4-38 off 10, Arron Follan 3-7 off 3, Michael Gillis 2-16 off 4) defeated Chelmsford Hotel 10/102 (Michael Gillis 26, Arron Follan 20, Corey Goodwin 13, Mark Scott 4-17 off 7, Brett Pitkin 3-36 off 9)
Greta/Branxton 7/116 (Sean Wright 65, Wayne Chandler 15no, Daniel Bailey 2-26 off 4.4, Liam Hurst 2-17 off 3) defeated Wine Country 10/113 (Lachlan Marino 45, Angus McClellan 13, Matt Wood 11no, Fazel Khan 4-20 off 3.2, James Halpin 3-19 off 5, Jason Varley 2-26 off 5).
Wine Country 7/112 (Scott Williams 44, Curtis Johnston 14no, Kaiden Howson 2-12 off 5, Lucas Zechal 2-17 off 6) defeated Piranhas 10/109 (Matt Kemp 44, Aaron Zechel 22, Jack Rachel 3-28 off 10, Johan Briedenhann 2-31 off 8, Scott Williams 2-7 off 8, Peter
Davis 2-14 off 8).
Bellbird 4/58 (Harrison Ward 29no, Dave Cooper 2-12 off 5) defeated Hotel Cessnock 10/54 (Paul Robinson 18, Ian McCulloch 10no, Gavin Kronholm 6-15 off 8.3, Dan Field 3-14 off 7).
Greta/Branxton bye.
Piranhas 10/171 (Dan Olsen 82no, Ricky Hollis 30, Andrew Beer 15, Steve Russell 14, Aaron Field 3-27 off 6, Isaac Minter 2-29 off 10, Glenn Mchugh 2-34 off 5) defeated Supporters 10/126 (Luke Smith 61, Nev Taylor 24, Aaron Field 19, Ricky Hollis 6-18 off 6.1, Maddison Beer 3-14 off 5).
Greta/Branxton 6/188 (Zac Watkins 92, Nigel Charnock 28, Blake Campbell 22no, Zach MacBeth 22, Greg O'Connor 3-35 off 10, Jason McMichael 2-34 off 8) defeated Wine Country 10/100 (Jason McMichael 27no, Oscar Vaughan 19, Lachlan Eather 15, Zach MacBeth 4-16 off 8, Logan Rutter 3-20 off 7).
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Valley/JPC 54, PCH 45, Bellbird 42, Greta/Branxton 39, Wine Country 39, Creeks 34, Piranhas 21, Glendon 16.
Second Grade: Bellbird 70, Greta/Branxton 58, Wine Country 55, Chelmsford Hotel 47.
Third Grade: Wine Country 56***, Piranhas 51**, Bellbird 47**, Greta/Branxton 43***, Hotel Cessnock 39**.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Greta/Branxton 70, Wine Country 68, Supporters 53, Piranhas 44.
Club Championship: Wine Country 455.60, Bellbird 446.25, Greta/Branxton 442.65, Piranhas 204.05.
Club Championship Formula: First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 2.8, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
