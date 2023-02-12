The Advertiser - Cessnock
Brad Cox ton steers PCH to important win against Creeks in Coalfields Cup

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 10:00am
PCH wicket-keeper batter Brad Cox's 112 helped deliver his side victory in a high-scoring match against Creeks. File picture

Coalfields Cup 40 over cricket action returned on Saturday, with PCH wicket-keeper batter Brad Cox providing the individual highlight of round 12 with a magnificent century to guide his side to an important victory against fellow Singleton club Creeks at Howe Park.

Local News

