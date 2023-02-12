The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bill Fairfull Appreciation Day will be an opportunity for former coaches, players and committee to reminisce over old times

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
February 13 2023
The 1984 Fifth Division winning side, Kearsley United. Picture supplied

One hundred years ago, Kearsley United Koalas Football Club was formed in 1923 and on Sunday, May 7, there will be a long overdue reunion held at Weston Bears home ground at Rockwell Automation Park, Weston.

