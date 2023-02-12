One hundred years ago, Kearsley United Koalas Football Club was formed in 1923 and on Sunday, May 7, there will be a long overdue reunion held at Weston Bears home ground at Rockwell Automation Park, Weston.
Former Kearsley United player Shane Johnson said, the get-together is a great opportunity for former coaches, players and committee to reminisce over old times.
"Everyone will meet at the Weston Workers Club before going out to Weston's home game against newly promoted New Lambton," he said.
"All people attending the day will be admitted free of charge and a marquee and seating will also be provided."
The reunion which will be known as the Bill Fairfull Appreciation Day will commence at 1pm, with the match kicking off at 2:30pm.
Over the years, the Kearsley United Koalas Soccer Club experienced many fond memories as a team.
Winning the Stevenson's Cup in 1924 to two of their own, Norman Conquest and Bill Rorke going on to represent Australia were definitely some top tier highlights for the local club.
Kearsley's golden era was no doubt in the 80's where the team played in four 1st Grade Grand Finals in both the 4th and 5th Divisions run by Northern NSW Soccer Federation.
The 1985 season was certainly also one to remember with the First Grade side taking out Minor Premiers against new Newcastle club Croatia and earning a promotion to the fourth division the following season under captain Paul Radnidge.
Five days later, reserve grade won their grand final, also against Croatia, with Terry O'Brien the scorer in the 1-0 victory at Blacksmiths Oval under lights.
A strong relationship between Kearsley and Weston was forged in the early 80's with players going between clubs.
Many players also came from Cessnock Hornets and without both of those clubs' connections, Kearsley would not have had the success they did.
Unfortunately in 1995, the club came to an end due to changes in rostered work which made it extremely difficult for a small village club to field sides.
For further updates about the reunion please head to the Kearsley United Koalas SC Facebook page.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
