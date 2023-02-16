Branxton local and Labor Candidate for Upper Hunter Peree Watson has been recognised for her tireless commitment to Branxton and the broader Hunter community.
Ms Watson who was named on the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll said she feels very humbled to be included on the list.
"When you live in small rural communities like I have my whole life in Branxton, nothing can happen in our communities without volunteers," she said.
"Swimming clubs don't happen without volunteers, football clubs don't happen without volunteers."
From volunteering for local sporting clubs to volunteering at the local playgroup, Ms Watson has put her hand up to volunteering for most committees in the Branxton community.
"Like anyone, I've put up my hand for many organisations over many years," she said.
Ms Watson said volunteers are the reason that small rural communities are able to absolutely thrive.
"I feel like I'm representing so many others in the community," she said.
Ms Watson was nominated for the honour list by her local football club, the Greta Branxton Football Club where for many years Ms Watson took the role of secretary.
"It's so nice that they've recognised all the time and effort I've put in to the club," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Coordinated by the NSW Rural Women's Network, the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll recognises volunteering contributions made in those years.
Not only was Ms Watson recognised for her commitment to her local community but her countless contributions to various organisations including Hunter Medical Research Institute, the Leukemia Foundation and Got Your Back Sista.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell congratulated the nine recipients, who are from across the electorate and said it is so important to honour their contributions to ensure that voluntary work is valued and respected.
Ms Watson who is opposing Mr Layzell in the March state election was pre-selected in October and will run for the seat of the Upper Hunter.
"I've been a member of the Labor party on and off since I was a kid, but last year I decided it was time to stand up and we needed change in the Upper Hunter," she said.
"I felt like I was the best person in the party to do that and I was very fortunate to win a preselection contest and now I'm determined to change the seat of Upper Hunter."
If Ms Watson is successful she will be the first woman to hold the blue ribbon Nationals seat.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.