Cessnock residents will be able to hear from Greens Candidates and health care professionals tonight (Wednesday, February 15) when they discuss current health crisis ahead of the state election in March.
The four speakers will address the Greens proposal of a serious reform in response to the current health care situatiion during a talk at Performing Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) at 6:30pm.
Greens candidate for Cessnock, Llynda Nairn said Professor Nick Talley, former RN Louise Ihlein and rural GP Dr Amanda Cohn would be guest speakers.
"I know from talking to residents that access to health services in Cessnock is one of the most important issues facing residents," she said.
"What I am keen to discuss is how we can make timely access to health and emergency services a reality for the people in Cessnock."
Editor in Chief of the Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley speaks at Australian and international universities, as well as talks at the HMRI and John Hunter Hospital and is passionate about training, research and leadership.
Professor Talley himself lives in the Cessnock electorate.
Former registered nurse Louise Ihlein has lived in Cessnock for 6 years and will provide an informed patient's perspective on the challenges in healthcare locally at the health forum.
Dr Amanda Cohn is a General Practitioner and front-line emergency services volunteer.
Dr Cohn is also a Greens Candiate for Upper House for the March state election - no stranger to politics, Dr Cohn served as deputy mayor of Albury City Council 2016-2021.
"I've seen first-hand the dire state of our public health system working in rural and regional general practice and emergency departments across NSW," Dr Cohn said.
"Our frontline health workers are burning out because of unsafe working conditions, and patients aren't getting the care that they deserve."
Dr Cohn said she is proud to be standing with the Greens who are proposing serious reform to the current health care crisis and not just piecemeal band-aid solutions.
The health forum will be held in the upstairs meeting venue at PACC and entry can be accessed via the carpark with attendees welcome to use either the stairs or the lift.
